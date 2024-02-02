Firefighters were dispatched Thursday night to extinguish flames at “multiple homes” in Clearwater, Florida, after a small plane suffered an engine failure and crashed into a mobile home park, authorities said.

Few details about the crash were immediately released, but Clearwater fighters said it called on neighboring agencies for assistance after the plane plummeted just moments after its pilot called out “mayday, mayday, mayday.”

Authorities have not said how many people were injured or killed in the crash and ensuing blaze, which the Federal Aviation Administration said broke out around 7 p.m.

There have been some positive signs from authorities on the ground, however, with Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers telling reporters in a brief news conference that he was “expecting more injuries” than what occurred.

Ehlers said he didn’t yet know fate of the pilot, their destination, or where the plane took off from, but said the crash occurred about three miles from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

“The tower over there was able to get radio transmission from the pilot and he was having a mayday, mayday, mayday, and the aircraft went off the radar,” Ehlers said.

The fire chief said trucks arrived the scene within seven minutes of receiving a call about the crash. He said one mobile home took the brunt of the plane’s impact, and that at least two others were occupied when they burst into flames, but their residents were able to escape.

Police are still scouring the scene for possible victims.

The FAA said the plane involved was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, which was designed to have a max occupancy of six people, including a pilot.