‘Vanished Into Thin Air’: Florida Mom Disappears After Withdrawing $20 From ATM

Authorities on Tuesday continued their frantic search for a Florida mother who disappeared over a week ago after withdrawing $20 from an ATM.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, left her home around noon on Sept. 25 and drove to a local Bank of America to withdraw $20, the Belle Isle Police Department said. The mother of three then stopped by a Walmart around 2 p.m., where she was caught on store cameras walking through an aisle near the entrance before turning around and walking out.

“She’s a beautiful soul that was dedicated to her family and community,” one family friend told The Daily Beast. “It’s completely out of character for her to just completely disappear without telling anybody.”

The Belle Isle Police Department has launched a massive multi-county search and announced a $5,000 reward for helpful information related to the case. Despite coordinating with the 50-year-old’s family, who have created a makeshift “command post” and distributed hundreds of flyers throughout the Orlando area, a police spokesperson told The Daily Beast their office has not yet received any “meaningful leads.”

“We continue to be extremely concerned with her well-being and are asking for your continued help in this search,” Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston said in a Monday update.

Multiple municipalities in Central Florida have joined in on the search and are hoping to locate the yoga instructor’s silver Chevy Tahoe.

On Sept. 25, the 50-year-old left her house, which is about 20 minutes outside of Orlando, in her Tahoe and went to the Bank of America drive-through to withdraw $20 in cash.

“Stephanie took her purse and left her cell phone at the residence,” police said in a Sept. 29 statement, adding that the 50-year-old “suffers from some mental conditions and needs care.”

“We don’t have any more information than that,” her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, told People. “But she couldn’t have made it far with only $20. She hasn’t been seen, and the Tahoe hasn’t been picked up on any intersection or toll road cameras.”

“She basically vanished into thin air. It makes no sense,” he added.

Police say surveillance video from the bank does not seem to show Hollingsworth in distress. According to a surveillance video released Monday, Hollingsworth entered an Orlando Walmart around 2 p.m. wearing a face mask and dark clothing and then abruptly walked out. The 50-year-old appeared to be holding something in her hand.

Hollingsworth’s friend said she has a “heart of gold,” and her family is desperate to find her. Since her disappearance, hundreds of community members have helped the Hollingsworth family pass out flyers and conduct searches.

Hollingsworth’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

“She’s got three boys and we just want her back safe,” the friend added.