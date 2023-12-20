The group trying to get a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the Florida ballot says it is on track to submit 1.4 million petition signatures by the deadline, but several big hurdles are ahead.

Election officials have already verified 753,771 signatures and more in are being processed—closing in on the 891,523 required by Feb. 1.

But, as the Tampa Bay Times reports, the rules also require Floridians Protecting Freedom to turn in signatures from half of of the state’s 28 congressional districts that are equal to at least 8 percent of the votes cast in the last presidential election. So far, it has enough petitions in eight of the 14 districts needed.

The Florida Supreme Court, which has been packed with conservatives by Gov. Ron DeSantis, also has to sign off on the proposed language for the amendment. If it makes it on the ballot, 60 percent of the voters would need to approve it.

Should that happen, the amendment would supersede the state’s 15-week abortion ban and stop in its track a six-week ban that was approved by the Legislature but is on hold.

“Floridians have shown that they want to see this initiative on the ballot,” said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel said in a statement. “We’re doing a final push and asking everyone who has not yet signed and submitted their petition to get them into the campaign by December 22nd.

“The state has until February 1st, 2024 to validate petitions and we’re confident we’re going to submit enough petitions to get on the ballot.”