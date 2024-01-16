This Under-the-Radar Luggage Brand Marries Retro Vibes With Modern Details

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of us may be itching to get away from the cold winter weather, and the only thing getting us through the short days stuck inside is looking forward to planning a spring getaway. And what better way to escape winter’s wrath than jetting off to a warm beach in the Caribbean or exploring a new city in South America with some new luggage by your side?

Inspired by Venice Beach bohemia, skateboarding culture, and ’70s nostalgia, German-based luggage brand Floyd is one of our favorite under-the-radar travel labels that, frankly, deserves more attention in the States. Floyd offers a range of the coolest suitcases, travel bags, and accessories. The brand’s M.O. is “giving modern travel its mojo back” by capturing the essence of a free-spirited, modern globe trotter with bold colorways, thoughtful design details like skateboarding-style wheels for improved mobility, and retro yet elevated vibes all around.

Whether you’re carrying a Floyd duffel bag or one of its cult-favorite hard shell cases, not only will you stand out in the airport, but we can almost guarantee you won’t have to worry about mislocating your bag on the airport carousel.

Its hard case travel cases (the Cabin, Check-In, and Trunk) come in a range of funky, vibrant colors like bubblegum pink, azure blue, and tangerine orange with contrasting wheels and handles. Despite their striking good looks, they’re not just a pretty face. Each case features modern design details to make traveling seamless and hassle-free, including an interchangeable wheel system (think mix-and-match skateboard-style wheels), a premium hard shell and an aluminum trolley system, and TSA-approved three-digit locks, so they’re just as functional as they are eye-catching.

Floyd’s soft travel bag lineup includes a variety of options, including a backpack, a weekender duffel, a shopper tote, a DJ bag for transporting vinyl (how cool is that?), and a small-sized bag for toiletries and personal items. If you’re ready to break up with your basic (read: boring) carry-on for 2024 travel, Floyd’s premium luggage collection has you covered. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorites.

Floyd x Playboy Limited-Edition Cabin Suitcase This limited-edition carry-on suitcase features an interior lining with Playboy cover photos from the 1970s and a sticker set for optional exterior display. We couldn’t think of a cooler collab if we tried. Buy At Floyd $

Floyd Cabin Suitcase The Cabin hard-shell suitcase is the perfect-sized carry-on for most domestic and international flights. Buy At Floyd $

Floyd DJ Bag Technically, the DJ Bag is designed to help you transport your precious vinyl collection safely, but the multi-use bag can also be used as a personal item for under the seat on your flight or as a weekender for a night or two away from home. Buy At Floyd $

Floyd Check-In Suitcase For longer trips and extra space (without the extra bulk), look no further than the Check-In suitcase, which is available in the same fun colorways as the smaller Cabin carry-on. Buy At Floyd $

Floyd Weekender Bag Floyd’s Weekender bag is a travel sidekick with some serious personality but still has all the bells and whistles for packing as much as possible with limited space. Buy At Floyd $

