Flu Season Is Awful. The Government Shutdown Might Have Made It Worse.

A government shutdown in the middle of one of the deadliest flu seasons on record could hinder efforts to treat and monitor the disease before it claims more lives.

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention deliver weekly influenza reports and distribute the flu vaccination. Thirty children have already died from the flu so far this season, the CDC reported, and there’s still two months left. The vaccine was 48 percent effective during the 2015-2016 season and 39 percent effective during the 2016-2017 season, according to the CDC.

Sixty-three percent of CDC employees were furloughed on Monday due to the shutdown. Despite the absence of more than half of the agency, CDC spokeswoman Kathy Harben told The Washington Post on Friday that the organization would continue to respond to “urgent disease outbreaks” and monitor flu cases across the country.

But a former CDC leader speculated that a long shutdown could slow down the agency’s effectiveness at helping patients. “Doctors in different areas would be less prepared to provide rapid treatment,” former agency director Tom Frieden told NPR on Sunday.

This year’s vaccinations have been less effective than before. This season’s flu shot contains strains of influenza B, H1N1, and H3N2, but the latter is less effective than it was hoped, as The Daily Beast previously reported.

The result has been severe from coast to coast. In Maine, 21 people have died from the flu, according to an AP report. In California, 42 people have already died from influenza, the Los Angeles Times reported. Thousands have flocked to hospitals in California for flu relief; a Loma Linda hospital set up emergency tents to treat the sick.

The government shutdown is poised to end after Democrats agreed with Republicans to fund . the government through February 8. Though this shutdown only lasted a weekend, a longer shutdown could harm the CDC’s measures to prevent the flu at the season’s peak, which is usually in February.

The CDC’s recent weekly report revealed that 10 children have died from influenza since the second week of January.

