Don’t Overpay for Fresh Food Delivery This Week Thanks to These Coupons

The best way to save money is to grocery shop, meal prep, and cook at home, but sometimes the convenience of ordering takeout and groceries for pickup or delivery is too tempting to resist. Unfortunately, ordering food and drinks for delivery from third-party apps like DoorDash and Drizly can add up thanks to fees and inflated prices, but we have a slew of score-worthy discount codes to use on some of the best apps out there to help you save big time. Scroll through below to check out the best food delivery coupon codes for February 2023 and beyond.

GrubHub: New diners save $3 on orders over $15 with the code GH3OFF.

DoorDash: Pay a $0 delivery fee on first orders.

Instacart: Get free delivery on your first orders over $10.

Drizly: Save $5 on your first order with the code FIRST5.

