Today Only: Food52’s Highly-Rated Ultimate Kitchen Set, Complete With Apron and Pot Holder, Is On Sale

Five Two Ultimate Kitchen Set, $99 at Food52

The set includes the Ultimate Apron, a pair of oven mitts, a pair of potholders, and six kitchen towels

Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Today only, this all-star set of all your kitchen needs is down to $99. The Five Two Ultimate Kitchen Set from Food52 comes with five of the best-selling products from the Five Two line: the Ultimate Apron, a pair of oven mitts, a pair of potholders, and six kitchen towels. This is the perfect set to gift to anyone on your list, especially while it’s on sale. | Get it on Food52 >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.