For 18 Years, Cops Thought He Was Eaten by Alligators. Now His Wife Has Been Convicted of His Murder.

“When you shot Mike Williams at Lake Seminole, was Denise Williams there with you?”

“No, she was in my head with me. We were best friends. ‘Bonnie and Clyde.’ We were partners in crime. Were we obsessed with each other? You could say that.”

That was Brian Winchester’s shocking confession in a Tallahassee courtroom this week, admitting to fatally shooting his best friend and lover’s husband, Mike Williams, in the head during a 2000 boating trip before joining the search party to trick investigators.