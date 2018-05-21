Savannah’s progressive atmosphere bodes well with the raucous and innovative queer community here. With the Civil Rights Museum, the very visible activist initiatives, and the university atmosphere, Savannah is the place to get your jush on in an activating way. We’ve curated the best of local queer to-dos so you can make the most out of your Pride season in this city.

STAY

Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District

201 West Bay Street | Savannah, GA | 31401

(912) 944-3355

Draped in the classic Spanish moss that covers most of the city, the sweeping size of this hotel in a 19th-century merchant house will have you feeling both nostalgic and luxurious. Nearby Savannah’s historic district, enjoy breakfast, cocktails, or watch ships pass from your hotel window along the River.

EAT

The Public

1 W Liberty St. | Savannah, GA | 31401

(912) 200-4045

From Cuban sandwiches to grass-fed burgers, you can’t go wrong with anything on this tasteful menu (perfect for brunch or a romantic Pride date). The casual, midcentury atmosphere will also excite and delight your queer sensibility.

SEE

Club One

1 Jefferson St. | Savannah, GA | 31401

(912) 232-0200

You’ll find something to do seven nights a week at this watershed gay bar in the Savannah queer scene. Enjoy dancing, multi-level entertainment, and drag from all over town in this mixed crowd.

GO

Savannah Civil Rights Museum

460 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd | Savannah, GA | 31401

(912) 777-6099

The queer movement and the civil rights movement have much to do with each other, and Savannah’s rich history with politics, activism, and standing up for what’s right will leave you feeling the true spirit of Pride. Grab a tour or just browse on your own to learn more about the legacy of the African-American advocacy in this city.

DO

Flannery O'Connor's Childhood Home

207 East Charlton Street | Savannah, GA | 31401

(912) 233-6014

The queer favorite of all your literary dreams, Flannery O’Connor was born in Savannah and her legacy lives on. Take a tour (the house has a lovely interior, mind you) and learn about this icon who wrote some of the greatest stories in the literary canon.

The businesses listed are independent of Hotel Indigo and no endorsement or affiliation is intended or implied.