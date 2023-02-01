Ex-ABC News Star Producer Arrested on Child Porn Charges Months After Raid

Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek was arrested late Tuesday on child porn charges, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

The former producer, who resigned from ABC in April 2022, the day after an FBI raid on his home, was charged with one count of transporting images of child pornography, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Despite initial reports suggesting Meek was raided by the feds over his journalistic works, Confider reported in October that there was far more to the story. At the time, the DOJ subtly suggested the raid was not at all about Meek’s reporting work.

This is a developing story...