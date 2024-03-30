Former Clemson Tigers Baseballer Dead at 29

Former Clemson outfielder Reed Rohlman died in Florida on Wednesday, according to a statement from the college baseball team. He was 29 years old.

The Greenville News reported that Rohlman died following a car accident in Hobe Sound, Florida.

A South Carolina native, Rohlman began redshirting for the Tigers as a freshman at Clemson University in 2014. The Tigers are an NCAA Division I team which participates in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

While at Clemson, Rohlman was known as “Leftfield Jesus”—a nod to his long hair and beard.

Rohlman earned two All-America honors in 2015 and 2016. In his Tigers career, Rohlman was a .329 hitter, with a .410 on-base percentage over 187 games. In total, he made 59 doubles, 11 home runs, 135 RBIs and 127 runs. He graduated in 2017 with a degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management.

Rohlman was drafted to the Kansas City Royals in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB draft. He played three seasons with the Royals.

“The Clemson family mourns the passing of former Tiger All-American Reed Rohlman. Our hearts go out to the Rohlman family,” the Clemson Tigers wrote in a post on X. A