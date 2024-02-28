Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voiced his support for Rebecca Ferguson on Wednesday after the actress shared a horror story about an unnamed co-star. In doing so, he also cleared some speculation that he may have been the story’s villain.

The Dune 2 star told the story during an episode of Reign with Josh Smith, and said she’d had to tell a co-star to “fuck-off” after they’d screamed at her during filming.

Johnson responded to the story on X, replying to a video of the interview. “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set,” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

The Black Adam star isn’t the only actor who rushed to claim their innocence. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for actress Emily Blunt told The Daily Mail that the two actresses who starred together in The Girl on The Train, have “nothing but love between them.”

While the actors’ gooey sentiments seems sincere, the statements may read as suspect in the wake of unbound speculation as to the story’s subject.

During the interview, Ferguson refused to name the top-billed actor who’d berated her, but clarified, “It’s not Hugh [Jackman]. Not Tom Cruise.”

This admission, plus these two statements leaves a short-list of possible screamers, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, Chris Hemsworth and a few others.

In January, Gyllenhaal drew the ire of French director Thomas Bidegain, who alleged the actor “ruined” the film with his strange on-set antics, before walking back those claims a few days later after the studio said Gyllenhaal had departed the project due to “creative differences.”

It’s still unclear who Ferguson was talking about in her horrifying retelling. “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is this?’ And I stood there just breaking,” she said.