Newsmax Ditches Vax Conspiracist Emerald Robinson, Replaces Her With Ex-Fox News Reporter

Newsmax made it official on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of former Fox News reporter James Rosen as the pro-Trump network's new chief White House correspondent, replacing Emerald Robinson, the reporter who pushed a bonkers conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine contains a satanic marker.

The Daily Beast reported last month that Rosen was in negotiations with Newsmax as the channel looked to build out its news operation and pivot away from over-the-top, fringe-right content. “James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement.

The former Fox News star seemingly replaces Robinson, who was pulled off the air as White House correspondent after pushing the satanic COVID conspiracy last month. In a statement on Tuesday, Newsmax acknowledged that Robinson is soon gone: “Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it. We appreciate the work she has done on-air for the network.”

Rosen, who joins Newsmax from conservative local-news giant Sinclair Broadcasting, comes with his own personal baggage: Following his exit from Fox News in 2017, it was reported that his departure came amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations.