Newsmax Ditches Vax Conspiracist Emerald Robinson, Replaces Her With Ex-Fox News Reporter

Newsmax on Tuesday announced the hiring of former Fox News reporter James Rosen as the pro-Trump network's new chief White House correspondent, replacing Emerald Robinson, the reporter who pushed a bonkers conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 vaccine contains a satanic marker.

The Daily Beast reported last month that Rosen was in negotiations with Newsmax as the channel looked to build out its news operation and pivot away from over-the-top, fringe-right content. Prior to Newsmax finally closing the deal with Rosen, the network brought on two longtime Fox News “straight news” producers to serve as the channel’s news director and vice president of talent.

“James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement. “We are pleased and proud to have him as a key part of our growing news team.”

The former Fox News star seemingly replaces Robinson, who was pulled off the air as White House correspondent after pushing the satanic COVID conspiracy last month. Robinson’s absurd claims that the coronavirus vaccines contained “bioluminescent” tracking devices linked to the devil also resulted in her being permanently banned from Twitter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Newsmax acknowledged what had been apparent for weeks now: Robinson is out. “Emerald is still with Newsmax, however her contract ends in January and we will not be renewing it,“ the network wrote. “We appreciate the work she has done on-air for the network.”

Rosen, who joins Newsmax from conservative local-news giant Sinclair Broadcasting, comes with his own set of personal baggage. Following his exit from Fox News in 2017, it was reported that his departure came amid a string of sexual misconduct claims. Besides allegedly groping young female reporters, Rosen was also accused of retaliating against those who rejected his alleged advances.

Newsmax has been through a bit of upheaval in recent weeks. Outside of hiring former Fox News reporters and producers and ditching the conspiratorial Robinson, the network just parted ways with primetime host and former Trump advisor Steve Cortes amid his public criticism of the network’s vaccine policy.