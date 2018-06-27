Former Massachusetts Teacher Brought Back From Thailand to Face Child Rape Charges

A former theater teacher at a prestigious Massachusetts boarding school rocked by sexual-abuse allegations has been flown back from Thailand to face child-rape charges. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Rey Buono, the former head of the theater department at Milton Academy, has been indicted on three counts of raping a child and three counts of raping a child by force. Buono was reportedly apprehended with help from Thai authorities. The allegations against Buono came to light early last year, when Milton Academy revealed that at least 12 male students had come forward with abuse claims from 1975 to 1987. Six more students later made similar allegations. The accusations sent shockwaves through the school community, as its former headmaster, Jerome Pieh, was allegedly aware of the misconduct claims but took no action until 1987, when Buono was fired.
