Former New York Mets and Yankees superstar Darryl Strawberry is recovering after he suffered a heart attack on Monday.

The World Series champion posted a photo of himself smiling in a hospital bed on Instagram on Tuesday. “Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack,” he wrote. “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

On Tuesday, Mets spokesperson Jay Horowitz said the eight-time MLB All-Star had suffered a heart attack but that he was “resting comfortably,” according to the Associated Press.

Strawberry achieved legendary status during his seven years with the New York Mets, starting in 1983. He later played for the Dodgers and Giants, and ended his baseball career with an impressive five-year stint with the Yankees.