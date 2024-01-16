Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Ronald Powell Dies at 32

Ronald Powell, a former No. 1-ranked high school football recruit and eventual NFL linebacker, has died, according to the NFL Player’s Association. He was 32.

The union announced his passing in a statement on its NFLPA Former Players’ X account, though it did not disclose a date or cause of death.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell — a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald,” the statement read.

Powell was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints, and played for much of his rookie season before being placed on the injured reserve list and ultimately waived. He later played on several practice squads around the league, according to multiple reports.

Powell was last active with the Alliance of American Football League’s Orlando Apollos in 2019, the same year that the league ended operations.

Prior to his professional career, he was a heralded recruit for the Florida Gators, ranked No. 1 in the class of 2010. He was a standout for the Gators during his college career—though he was plagued by injuries, including two knee surgeries that cost him an entire season in 2012.

News of Powell’s death brought tributes from across the football world, including from his alma mater.

“We’re very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell,” the school wrote on X. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

His former Saints teammate Junior Galette first posted about Powell’s death Monday night, calling him an “EXCELLENT FATHER Respected Brother and a Loving Son.”

“I am saddened to shared with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL …..” he wrote.