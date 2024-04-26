Former New York Giants Star Found Dead at 28

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has been found dead in his New Jersey home. He was 28.

Local outlet RLS Media said police and emergency services arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, with the medical examiner removing the body about an hour later.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Cunningham started his NFL career after being drafted by Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He played two seasons with the Giants, from 2021-22, and appeared in 13 games with the team.

The Giants released a statement Friday morning on X.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants wrote. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.