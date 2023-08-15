Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins, 28, Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Alex Collins, a former NFL running back who played for both Seattle and Baltimore, died Sunday night in a motorcycle accident, the Seahawks announced Monday. He was just 28 years old.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” Collins’ family said in a statement shared by the Seahawks. “Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief,” they added. “We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available.”

The team added in a simple statement: “Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family.”

Collins was killed Sunday night in Broward County, Florida, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban allegedly turned in front of his motorcycle, causing a crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WPLG-TV.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, the station reported.

Collins was selected by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, and played for one season before being waived by the team in 2017. He was quickly picked up by the Baltimore Ravens practice squad just three days later, then promoted to the active roster just over a week after that. Collins notched a career-best 973 yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 season,

He played for the team for three years, before returning to the Seahawks for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

He was lauded by fellow players and coaches alike for his joyous demeanor and supportive personality—as well as his signature Irish river dance touchdown celebration.

“He’s got a great spirit that he brings to the team,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in 2021. “I’m fired up about him.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh remembered Collins as “a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” he added.

Before his NFL career, Collins was a standout running back at Arkansas, becoming one of just three players in SEC history to record more than 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons.