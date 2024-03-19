Former NHL Player and Tennis Star’s Boyfriend Dies by ‘Apparent Suicide’

Konstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”

At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov,” said the statement. “No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov had been dating Sabalenka, who is ranked second in the world in women’ tennis, since 2021. Sabalenka was reportedly also in Miami, preparing to play in the Miami Open. She is currently scheduled to play on Friday, March 22.

An exceptional player, Kolstov was a first-round draft pick in 1999. He played at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010, and competed with the Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006.

In a statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team expressed its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward.”

In 2007, he began playing for Salavat Yulaev, helping the team win their first Russian championship title. In 2016, Kolstov ended his playing career and later went back to Salavat Yulaev as an assistant coach.

“[Kolstov] was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans,” the statement from the team said, adding that Koltsov had “forever written himself into the history of our club.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.