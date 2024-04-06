Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Son Has Died at 35

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson has revealed that her 35-year-old son Joshua-Michael Waring has died.

Peterson took to Instagram Saturday to pay tribute to her son, who she said died on Easter Sunday. She did not explicitly reveal how he passed away but noted his well-documented history of substance abuse.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” she wrote. “Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

“Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life. I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness,” she wrote.

Peterson was a main cast member on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County and then appeared off and on until season 8.

She gave birth to Joshua-Michael in 1988, followed by daughters Ashley and Sophie.

Waring also leaves behind his young daughter, Kennady.

Her fellow Bravolebrities paid tribute to Joshua-Michael on her Instagram post.

“Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it,” Bravo boss Andy Cohen wrote.

“Oh Laurie, my heart breaks for you so much. I know how much you fought for him and always wanted nothing but the best for him. 🙏🏻 May the Lord surround you with his angels and give you strength through this incredibly hard loss. I love you friend ❤️,” Gretchen Rossi wrote.

“My heart breaks for you, i know how hard you worked to be his advocate . Big hug and prayers for your family at this sad time,” Jeana Keough wrote.

In February, Waring was arrested on suspicion of punching a security guard in California.

In June 2016, he was charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shooting of 35-year-old Daniel Lopez. After spending four years in prison he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to time served.

Waring also had multiple arrests on drug possession counts.