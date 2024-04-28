Tech Billionaire’s Missing Teen Found on Streets of San Francisco

Former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield’s teenage child has been “safely recovered” a week after being reported missing in San Francisco, the family said in a statement released Sunday.

The 16-year-old, who was considered a runaway after leaving their home in Marin County, was found on the streets of San Francisco Saturday evening, according to an email from the teenager’s father, their mother, and their stepdad.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude tonight to the hard working men and women of the SFPD who safely recovered our child, Mint, from the streets of San Francisco this evening. A special thanks to Marin County Sheriff’s office who led the effort along with all the other law enforcement agencies involved. A heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, volunteers, and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible,” the parents wrote in the email to the press on Sunday.

Mint had last been spotted in Bolinas, California on April 21, with the Marin County Sheriff's Office saying it does “not have any reason to believe there is foul play” involved in the disappearance. Authorities previously said they were working with Mint’s mother, Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, to try and acquire digital devices and other items” to help them trace the teen.

“We especially want to thank the seasoned law enforcement officers who understand the very real threat of predators who use the allure of drugs to groom teenagers,” the family said in their statement. “The last seven days have been terrifying, and we are painfully aware that every 4 1/2 minutes in this city someone dies of an overdose in this city.”