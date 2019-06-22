Joe Biden Misses a Major Opportunity on Iran

COLUMBIA—Hello from South Carolina! I touched down in the “first-in-the-South” primary state yesterday and have already checked South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn’s annual fish fry off my campaign culinary to-do list. While almost everyone in 2020 is gathering here this weekend, it’s been an eventful week elsewhere on the trail. A top progressive Democrat criticized Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris picked up two Congressional Black Caucus endorsements in 24 hours, and Joe Biden neglected a major foreign policy opportunity on Iran. Here are the most important things you probably missed this week.

BIDEN’S MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been running his 2020 campaign on the positive legacy of the Obama administration, and this week he missed a major opportunity to go all out against President Trump on Iran.