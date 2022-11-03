Foster Mother Accused in 2014 Disappearance of Australia’s ‘Madeleine McCann’

The foster mother who had legal charge of a 3-year-old Australian orphan when he was last seen in 2014 has been accused of lying in another child-related case, according to the New South Wales Crime Commission.

The woman, who cannot be named, was taking care of William Tyrrell when he disappeared from her parents’ home in 2014, and police now say they believe she knows where his body is.

The boy was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit playing in his foster grandparents’ garden and has often been described as as the Australian “Madeleine McCann,” the British toddler who disappeared without a trace from a holiday home in Portugal in 2007.

The foster mother appeared in court on Thursday facing separate charges that she lied to the New South Wales Crime Commission about abusing a different foster child in her care with a wooden spoon.

She has never been charged in relation to Tyrrell’s disappearance eight years ago, but Detective Sgt. Andrew Lonergan told the court that he believes she should be. “I have formed the view [she] knows where William Tyrrell is,” Lonergan told Downing Centre local court, according to the Associated Press.

The court on Thursday heard audio recordings from secret bugs that had been placed in her home by police who suspected her of abuse. The child can be heard crying and screaming and threatening to call the police amid what sounds like the child being hit. “Where did you put the wooden spoon?” the foster mother is heard saying after demanding the girl stand up, turn around and move her hands on three separate occasions, presumably to be paddled.

The foster mother’s lawyer, John Stratton, told the court that the detective was wrong and that she was being charged in the wooden spoon case only to pressure her to admit involvement in Tyrrell’s disappearance. “You are hoping to break her spirit,” Stratton told Lonergan in court.

“It’s not the purpose, but if it’s of assistance,” Lonergan responded in court. “Our main objective is to find out where William Tyrrell is.”

Lonergan and Detective Scott Jamieson have been accused by Stratton of fabricating a story about having found Tyrrell’s body in order to get his client to confess. “I knew the area in which I believed William was,” Jamieson told the court in his defense.

The foster mother is in court facing charges that when questioned about the wooden spoon incident, she did not say that she could not remember it, but instead that she had not done it. Prosecutor Amin Assad told the court that had she said she didn’t remember, she could potentially use a mental health plea in her defense. But as it stands, Assad said, “Unfortunately, that answer… is an outright lie.”

Detectives have told reporters that they believe Tyrrell fell off a balcony at the home and that the foster mother disposed of his body. During the investigation into Tyrrell’s disappearance, investigator Sophie Callan suggested to the foster mother that the boy died accidentally and if she would admit it, might not face harsh charges. “William went around on the veranda and toppled over and it was nobody’s fault,” Callan said, according to testimony given Thursday. “It was an accident that he fell down off that veranda.” Callan said the mother denied it, saying, “No, I would have found him.”

The court is expected to reach a verdict on the wooden spoon lie on Friday.