Estranged Husband Charged in Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos’ Murder Found Dead at Home: Report

Fotis Dulos, the luxury homebuilder accused of killing his estranged wife, was reportedly found dead at his Connecticut home in an apparent suicide, The Hartford Courant reported Tuesday.

Dulos, 52, was charged earlier this month with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping, seven months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school.

Authorities have alleged Dulos was “lying in wait” near his estranged wife’s New Canaan home the day she vanished—and enlisted the help of a new girlfriend to dump evidence of her killing.

According to local media reports, emergency vehicles swarmed Dulos’ Farmington home on Tuesday, just as he was supposed to head into court for an emergency bond-related hearing. The noon hearing was set to address whether there was adequate security for his $6 million bond.

Dulos’ former live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged on Jan. 7 with conspiracy to commit murder. An attorney who previously represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said at a Tuesday press conference.

On May 24, 2018, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her five kids at school. Authorities later found her car abandoned on a New Canaan road “in reverse” with its “lights on,” according to the arrest warrant. Blood was also found on the passenger side of the car.

Authorities found “multiple stains” at her house that “tested positive for human blood,” prompting investigators to determine the mother of five was the victim of a “serious physical assault.”

Zip ties were also recovered at the scene, which authorities said were used to “secure and incapacitate” Jennifer Dulos when she was alive, according to the arrest warrant.

A previous warrant alleged that after the attack, Dulos and Troconis dumped several trash bags with bloody items, including a bag, shirt, mops, gloves, a sponge, and a vintage bike Dulos allegedly used to get to the home from his car, which was parked ten minutes away. Evidence at the house also suggested there were “attempts to clean the crime scene,” authorities said.