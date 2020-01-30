Husband Charged With Jennifer Dulos’ Murder Left Note Claiming Innocence Before Suicide Attempt: Report

Fotis Dulos, the luxury developer charged with murdering his estranged wife, left a note maintaining his innocence before he tried to kill himself on Tuesday at his Connecticut home, according to local media reports.

The 52-year-old remains hospitalized in “dire” condition, according to reports. He was arrested and charged earlier this month with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping, seven months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school.

Authorities found Dulos unresponsive “sitting in his vehicle” in the garage of his Farmington home on Tuesday, with “obvious signs of medical distress.” The father of five was initially transported to UConn Health before he was flown to Jacobi Medical Center in New York City to receive oxygen therapy in a hyperbaric chamber.

“We await word from physicians as to what is reasonable to expect,” his attorney, Norm Pattis, told reporters on Thursday.

The Connecticut State Police confirmed to The Daily Beast that a search warrant was executed Wednesday at Dulos’ home relating “to the on-going murder investigation of Jennifer Farber Dulos.” The warrant has been sealed due to a court-issued gag order.

According to The Hartford Courant, however, investigators found a note Dulos wrote claiming his innocence. It also suggested that his lawyers have information proving he did not murder his wife.

Pattis said Wednesday that he was shocked when he heard about his client’s suicide attempt.

“A lawyer’s commitment is to be a shepherd to his client and to walk them through the valley of the shadow of death and sometimes you make a call where you think your client is self-destructive that is based on the best judgment that you can see,” Pattis said. “So there was nothing that led me to believe that. So, I look back and wonder what I missed.”

Investigators reportedly did not find any evidence that could help lead them to the body of Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May 24. Dulos reportedly attempted suicide after receiving a call that authorities were taking steps to revoke his bond, which was secured by overvalued real estate.

“The potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to him,” Pattis said.

During a Wednesday hearing, a Stamford Superior Court judge raised Dulos’ bond from $6 million to $6.5 million and ordered three re-arrest warrants because he missed his initial court hearing. The hearing also addressed the questionable collateral Dulos used to post his bond earlier this month.

“Today’s agreement is a recognition of the difficulty of his medical condition,” Pattis told reporters on Wednesday. “We have agreed that he can be in re-arrest status when and if he’s able to return.”

According to court records obtained by The Hartford Courant, Dulos was able to post bail for his Jan. 7 arrest with the help of Anna Curry, a 42-year-old North Carolina woman who was allegedly present at Dulos’ home just before and after he attempted suicide.

Curry, who has reportedly been at Dulos’ side at the New York hospital and was described as his “best friend” in bond documents, contributed $147,000 in cash to pay the bail bondsman fee on Jan. 9 and had promised to pay another $272,000 in 15 installments until April 2012.

Once Dulos’ co-worker at a New York financial firm, Curry also signed a $3 million promissory note to the Palmetto Surety Corporation, the company that also initially insured the bond with six pieces of real estate.

“It is my understanding and belief these were old friends who developed a friendship years ago at work and out of loyalty to that friendship, she has assisted Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said. “We should all be lucky enough to have such a loyal friend.”

The bail bondsman later raised concerns over “imperfections in the collateral” after discovering that at least one of the properties had been foreclosed on in December and another was significantly overvalued, according to court documents. A Stamford Superior Court judge, however, ruled on Thursday that Dulos would not have to deal with the bond discrepancy until he recovers.

On Tuesday, emergency vehicles swarmed Dulos’ home around 12:45 p.m., just as he was supposed to head into court for an emergency bond hearing. Authorities went to the house to perform a welfare check when Dulos failed to show up to court, and found him in “medical distress,” according to Farmington Police Lt. Timothy McKenzie.

“Officers forced entry and immediately began to perform life-saving measures,” McKenzie said. “Typically, CPR will be performed for a period of time. If there is any sign of life present, the patient would be transported to the hospital. And that’s what happened today.”

On May 24, 2018, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her five kids at school. Authorities later found her car abandoned on a New Canaan road “in reverse” with its “lights on,” according to the arrest warrant. Blood was also found on the passenger side of the car.

Authorities have alleged Dulos was “lying in wait” near his estranged wife’s New Canaan home the day she vanished—and enlisted the help of a new girlfriend to dump evidence of her killing.

Dulos’ former live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged on Jan. 7 with conspiracy to commit murder.

An attorney who previously represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said at a Tuesday press conference. Dulos has repeatedly denied the allegations and maintained his innocence.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.