In a new lawsuit filed Thursday, four more women have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. The accusers’ stories span the years from 1984 to 2013, and all appear to follow a familiar pattern: They met with Weinstein hoping to discuss professional opportunities before Weinstein allegedly trapped and abused them.

Weinstein was convicted in February of first-degree criminal sex act for the 2006 assault of Miriam Haleyi, as well as third-degree rape for the assault of former actress Jessica Mann. Before his conviction, Weinstein had denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. A representative for Weinstein did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding the new lawsuit.

According to the new lawsuit, Weinstein falsely imprisoned, sexually assaulted and sexually battered Jane Doe when she attended the Cannes Film Festival in 1984.

Jane Doe and Weinstein had gone to dinner to discuss professional opportunities within the film industry, the lawsuit states. When they returned to their hotel, she thought Weinstein was leading her to a friend’s suite, but he brought her to his own instead. There, the lawsuit states, he “pinned her against the suite’s front door, jammed his tongue into her mouth and fondled her breasts and then vagina.”

When Jane Doe told her friend about it, he allegedly told her it was best to keep the incident between themselves, as Weinstein had already blackballed others in the industry who had come forward.

The lawsuit also alleges that Weinstein raped a second accuser, Jane Doe II, when she was was “approximately seventeen years old.” An aspiring actress, Jane Doe II had agreed to meet Weinstein to discuss professional opportunities. One of Weinstein’s associates picked her up for the meeting and brought her to the mogul’s hotel.

When Jane Doe II entered the room, the lawsuit states, Weinstein was “already nearly naked”—but she was several miles from home, so she “decided to keep her cool and try to get through the ‘meeting’ as quickly as possible.”

Eventually, the lawsuit states, Weinstein “insisted that in order for him to get Plaintiff a job, she had to sexually gratify him.” He allegedly cornered her and forced her to perform oral sex on him before raping her until he ejaculated.

“Before leaving the room, Weinstein made Plaintiff give him her driver’s license and told her that if she ever told anyone about what had just happened, he would not only make sure she never got to act in any films, but also have his associates track her down and physically harm her and her family,” the lawsuit states. “She was thus afraid to come forward until now.”

Around 2008, the lawsuit alleges that Weinstein also arranged a meeting with Jane Doe III in an apartment in Soho, once again under the guise of discussing career opportunities. Per the filing, Weinstein quickly turned the conversation toward sexual topics—and when Jane Doe III shot down his advances, he threatened that he would not let her leave until she did what he wanted, and eventually raped her.

The final new accuser, Jane Doe IV, allegedly met Weinstein in 2013 at the Venice Film Festival, and agreed to audition for him in his office. A few weeks later, after their meeting, Weinstein invited her to dinner—which she attended with a friend, as well as his secretary. Around midnight afterward, he called her hotel room and asked to meet again. Once again, she brought her friend out of caution, but after spending some time drinking champagne and discussing the industry, Weinstein convinced her friend to leave the suite, the lawsuit states.

Eventually, Weinstein placed Jane Doe IV’s hand on his crotch, the lawsuit states. She laughed awkwardly and said she has a boyfriend, but Weinstein allegedly continued to take off his pants and expose himself while tightly gripping Jane Doe IV’s hand. He touched himself before forcing her head onto his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him until he ejaculated, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also names Weinstein’s brother, Robert, as well as Miramax and The Walt Disney Company, and urges that they “be held liable for their negligence and other unlawful conduct in allowing the abuse to happen under New York law.”