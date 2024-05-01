Fox Business Network host and former Trump White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow asserted Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s “woke” tax policies are part of “racial warfare against white folks,” while also adding to right-wing criticisms of Democrats for pushing “DEI” initiatives.

On his self-titled afternoon show, Kudlow reacted to the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses like Columbia by claiming that the Biden administration has inserted “woke DEI policy” into “virtually every aspect of American life and government, and of course these colleges.”

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion mantra is also a “progenitor of the antisemitism virus,” Kudlow added, saying it’s rooted in “socialist class warfare.”

“The Biden budget has come up with this crazy idea of taxing white people because they own more assets than people of color. So, Bidenomics seeks to raise the capital gains tax all the way up to 44.6 percent. And the Janet Yellen Treasury Department points out that white families disproportionately hold assets. Well, yes, we know that, but we also know during the Trump years, Hispanic and Black businesses prospered,” Kudlow said.

“It had nothing to do with class warfare, rich versus poor, or the color of your skin, or any of these nutty policies coming out of the current administration,” he went on.

Biden’s “race-based tax policy is utterly insane,” complained Kudlow, who just a few months ago admitted that the economy was in better shape than he had been forecasting.

“So, yes, Biden is proposing a five trillion dollar tax hike overall, which will punish the economy and raise the inflation rate. But when you look under the hood of these tax policy goals, you see class warfare; you see diversity, equity, and inclusion; you see racial warfare against white folks, and especially successful white folks,” Kudlow argued.

“This left-wing socialist woke approach is absolutely antithetical to traditional American values, and the traditional ladder of opportunity that is color-blind and has made America the strongest country in the world.”

In his State of the Union address, Biden proposed a 25 percent minimum income tax on those worth at least $100 million, raising the corporate tax rate from 15 percent to 21 percent, and cutting tax benefits for corporate private jet usage. The president has also pledged to not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 annually.