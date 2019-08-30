Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney proclaimed with a straight face on Friday morning that President Donald Trump has never lied to the American people, asserting that Trump has only ever exaggerated and spun.

During an interview with former one-term tea party Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who recently announced a long-shot primary bid against Trump, the Fox host took issue with Walsh’s insistence that Trump is a pathological liar, asking the ex-congressman for specifics.

Walsh, meanwhile, pointed to recent reports that White House aides have admitted that the president recently faked high-level phone calls with China regarding trade in an effort to boost markets, something Varney claimed doesn’t count as a lie.

“That’s not a lie,” Varney exclaimed. “If the man said and he did that high-level talks had been held with China, that is not a lie. They were held with China.”

“Stuart, he said there were high-level phone calls with Chinese officials, his staff admitted that was not true, that he lied in order to manipulate the market,” Walsh retorted, prompting Varney to wave him off.

“Give me another one,” the pro-Trump anchor huffed.

Walsh, however, pushed back, asking Varney if he genuinely didn’t believe that was a lie. When the Fox Business host insisted he did not and personally objected to Walsh calling it one, the former Republican lawmaker then wondered if Varney actually believed if Trump has ever fibbed.

“Stuart, do you believe this president lies?” Walsh asked.

“No,” Varney replied.

“You don’t believe he’s ever lied?” Walsh shot back in disbelief.

“He exaggerates and spins,” the Fox host retorted.

“Okay. Do you believe he’s ever told the American people a lie?” Walsh pressed again.

“No,” Varney stated.

From there, Varney tried to flip it back around on Walsh, asking him if he lied when he said President Barack Obama was a Muslim, causing Walsh to admit it was a lie and that he’s apologized for that.

Varney’s declaration that the president—who has told at least 12,000 lies and false statement since entering the White House—has never lied comes on the heels of Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany saying the same thing on CNN earlier this week, flooring CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.