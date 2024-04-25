Fox Colleagues Rib Jesse Watters for Bad Pro-Trump Metaphor

Jesse Watters, who is still not done complaining about how Donald Trump is being treated unfairly during his New York criminal trial, compared the indicted former president to King Kong on Wednesday, only to be reminded by his colleagues that the giant, gorilla-like monster in the original creature feature dies at the end of the film.

If you had thought the Fox News host had got all of his gripes out of the way on Monday’s episode of The Five, think again. Just two days later, Watters suggested that requiring Trump to adhere to the courtroom rules and trial schedule could result in violent consequences.

Democrats, Watters began, feel threatened by Trump “because he can play on their turf in the Rust Belt, and he can play in their base with Blacks, hispanics, young people.”

“So they have decided to stop politicking and they just want to incarcerate the guy, and they caught him. They trapped him in a cage—we call it a courtroom, but it’s a cage—and he is like King Kong,” Watters said, bouncing off of his comments earlier this week knocking Trump’s mandatory courtroom presence four days a week as “cruel and unusual punishment,” in part because he can’t golf.

Watters claimed Trump is being looked at “like an animal” by members of the press who have attended proceedings.

“They are sending [MSNBC anchor Rachel] Maddow down there and she is looking at him like an animal. ‘Man, his hair is really orange. Look at his eyes and his lips. He is angry, he is mad, he is upset.’ Watching him—they are not providing any sort of legal analysis,” Watters argued, despite how that network’s trial coverage has featured hours of input from legal experts.

“They’re acting like he’s a zoo creature. And what happens with King Kong?” Watters asked. “You remember. Boom! It’s not going to be good. So he’s going to bust out of this cage eventually. They’re not going to be able to keep him down.”

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. then chimed in succinctly with some context: “They killed King Kong.”

Jeanine Pirro rubbed it in. “Yeah!” she exclaimed. Fox contributor Tyrus did the same, while co-host Dana Perino cracked up.

“I don’t think I saw the end of that movie,” Watters admitted of the 1933 film, which concludes with King Kong breaking loose from his shackles, smashing his way through New York City, and bringing a blonde actress up to the top of the Empire State building. There, he is struck by gunfire from several biplanes, and then falls to his death.

“Well, I think King Kong 2 was a little bit different,” Watters added, even though none of the later films in the franchise have that title.