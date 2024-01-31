Fox News host Jeanine Pirro labeled President Joe Biden a “wuss” for saying that he doesn’t want to see the tensions in the Middle East grow into a “wider war.”

On The Five, Pirro reacted to Biden saying earlier Tuesday that he’s decided how to respond to a drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed three service members. Biden didn’t indicate specifics, but noted that he holds Iran responsible, adding, “I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said that Biden’s response made it seem like there is a “crisis…in the confidence of our own president.”

“And there has been for a while, Greg,” agreed Pirro. “The truth is that the man just does not project…confidence, he doesn’t project strength, and we all see it, which is why we always have anxiety every time he comes out.”

Biden should attack Iran directly, Pirro argued.

“No administration has gone into Iran…but if we just go after the Houthis, and this one or that—it’s not going to make a damn bit of difference. The truth is that we either have to drop bridges or go after their munitions or send some cruise missiles in there. I don’t know what the answer is. But [Biden] may have to get permission from Congress on this, and that’s where Congress is going to start negotiating for Ukraine and for Israel.”

Pirro then pointed favorably to former President Donald Trump for authorizing a drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

“The bottom line is, you know, when Trump killed Soleimani, that was the end of it. They didn’t respond. They knew Trump was serious,” she said emphatically, even though Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at a pair of Iraqi airbases, causing traumatic brain injuries in more than 100 service members, according to the Pentagon.

After co-host Jessica Tarlov pushed back on Pirro’s dubious claim, Pirro admitted there had, in fact, been a response.

“There was a missile attack, but it didn’t start a world war,” she hedged, before turning to the president’s comments from earlier.

“Biden is saying, ‘I don’t want a world war, I don’t want to make a bigger war!’” Pirro said mockingly. “He is such a wuss on the world stage! He signals everything that he is afraid of.”