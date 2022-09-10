Fox Host: Poll Showing Dislike for MAGA Is ‘Fake’

A week after Sean Duffy, then a guest host on Fox Business Network, defended former President Donald Trump by absurdly claiming he “never went after a whole group of people,” he used one of Trump’s worn-out tactics to label as “fake” a recent poll showing most Americans have had it with the ‘MAGA’ agenda.

As a guest co-host on The Five on Friday, Duffy took issue with colleague Jessica Tarlov’s mention of a Reuters poll from Wednesday in the wake of President Joe Biden saying Trump and his allies “represent an extremist that threatens our very republic.” Fifty-eight percent of Americans agree, according to the poll, including 25 percent of Republicans.

“So if you look at the numbers of Republicans that Joe Biden needs to pick off, 25% would be just fine,” Tarlov said when asked about Democrats’ campaign strategies leading up to the midterms. “You can win like that with all of your Democrats and with independents—the left-leaning ones and a lot of the right-leaning ones who do not see the world like you do, Sean,” she added, addressing Duffy.

“Fake news, fake polling,” Duffy cried.

“Sean, be a serious person here,” Tarlov replied in frustration, prompting Duffy to insist he was being “totally” serious.

“If you don’t like something, it is not ‘fake news,’” Tarlov scolded. “Polls are real. I’ve done polling in my life,” she said, at which point Dana Perino jumped in to ask Judge Jeanine Pirro about other polls. Pirro then took the opportunity to complain about Biden calling out the extreme members of her party in his speech, just as many of her colleagues have done.

“We can’t ignore what’s really in front of us, and that is that there is a president who is trying to get us to hate the others,” she griped.