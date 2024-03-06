Fox News anchor Bret Baier—like many—expressed surprise by the winner of American Samoa’s Democratic caucus Tuesday, entrepreneur Jason Palmer, exclaiming, “I don’t even know who Jason Palmer is!”

Palmer won the contest by eleven votes—51 to President Joe Biden’s 40—in a territory whose residents will not be able to vote in the general election in November. Palmer, who had said in a campaign video—seriously or not—that he was “actually very well-known” back in the states, came away with four delegates, and Biden two.

Baier summed up the result by comparing it with more high-profile challenges to Biden’s re-election bid.

“We saw ‘uncommitted’ with more than 100,000 votes in Michigan,” he said, a week after primary voters in that state voiced a strong objection to Biden’s candidacy. “I don’t even know who Jason Palmer is!”

As laughter rang out, colleague Martha MacCallum chimed in sarcastically: “I’m sure that President Biden has spent an enormous amount of time in American Samoa.”

Unlike Biden, Palmer did apparently campaign there. In a social media post on the eve of the caucus and after a “meet and greet” in the village of Malaeimi, he wrote that “Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa.”