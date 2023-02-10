Fox News Anchor Announces Divorce During Valentine’s Day Segment

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas unveiled some “breaking news” on Thursday night—she’s getting a divorce.

And she dropped this little personal nugget during a segment about Valentine’s Day, of all places.

Appearing as a panelist on the conservative network’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld!, Banderas hinted about the “little announcement” on Twitter hours before the program aired.

During the show’s final minutes, host Greg Gutfeld asked if Banderas was “going to get anything” for the romantic holiday. “F*** Valentine’s Day,” the acid-tongued anchor shot back, adding: “It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t!” (The broadcast bleeped out her cursing.)

After a somewhat stunned Gutfeld wondered about her marital status, Banderas confirmed she was splitting from her husband.

“Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time,” she said to some applause. “Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order! … That is breaking news!”