Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Complains That Calling Trump a Racist ‘Is Personally Offensive’

The morning after the House of Representatives voted to condemn President Trump’s racist comments against a group of Democratic congresswomen of color, Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade complained that it is “personally offensive” to call the president a racist.

Discussing Tuesday’s chaos on the House floor when Republicans logged parliamentary objections against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for reading the title of the resolution—which labels the president a racist—Kilmeade sided clearly with the GOP.

Noting that Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) at one point abandoned the chair as speaker pro tempore during Tuesday’s debate, over the lack of civility, Kilmeade then brought up Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) filing a complaint against Pelosi.

“Congressman Collins is going by the manual of parliamentary practice that Thomas Jefferson put into play, which is a person is not supposed to use language personally offensive to the president,” the Fox & Friends co-host declared.

He then offered his own personal thoughts on the matter.

“I believe calling the president a racist is personally offensive but that’s just my judgment and the manual also said that members cannot accuse the president of having made bigoted or racist statements,” Kilmeade exclaimed. “So therefore, precedent set, Collins is 100 percent right.”

Interestingly, while the Fox News personality feels it is derogatory and insulting to call the president racist for telling women of color to “go back” to where “they came” from, Kilmeade didn’t seem to have any issues when Glenn Beck said then-President Obama was a racist during a Fox & Friends appearance in 2009—an appearance that featured Kilmeade on the curvy couch.

Kilmeade, meanwhile, has had plenty of racially questionable moments in the past. In 2017, he asked black colleague Harris Faulkner whether she was also going to make Kool-Aid during a Fox & Friends cooking segment, resulting in Faulkner confronting him afterwards. He also groused back in 2009 that Americans don’t have “pure genes” like people in Sweden because “we keep marrying other species and other ethnics.”