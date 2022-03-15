Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine

Fox News on Tuesday confirmed that its cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed on Monday in Ukraine during an incident that also left the network’s correspondent Benjamin Hall hospitalized.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a memo to the network’s employees. “Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire.”

This is a developing story...