    Fox News Fires Top Executive for Alleged Misconduct

    Fox News fired one of its top executives on Friday “after an independent investigation concluded that he had violated certain standards of business conduct,” the network told The Washington Post. Fox provided no further details about the accusations against John Finley, executive vice president of development, who was once Sean Hannity’s executive producer. But the Post, citing an anonymous source, said he allegedly “used his position to benefit someone over whom he had influence.”

