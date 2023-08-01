Donald Trump’s third indictment this year—which charged that the former president illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election—was apparently so unremarkable to The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld that the Fox News personality couldn’t help but draw several crude doodles while the news was first announced.

He instead claimed that he couldn’t “take seriously” the charges, which accuse Trump of conspiring to defraud the United States, to obstruct an official government proceeding, and to deprive people of their civil rights.

Fox News reporter David Spunt, reading from the 45-page indictment, explained the charges to those on The Five.

After Katie Pavlich and Jesse Watters weighed in, Dana Perino turned to Gutfeld to see if he had any thoughts on the historic news.

“I don’t know. What do you think of my sketches?” replied the Gutfeld! host while showing his drawings to the camera. “Usually when I’m bored, I’ll draw men in hats. I’m sure there’s a psychiatrist out there that can tell me what’s wrong with me.”

Gutfeld then dismissed the indictment, which was handed down by a Washington, D.C. grand jury hearing evidence brought forward by Special Counsel Jack Smith, as “lawfare.”

“We are not supposed to understand this. This is supposed to be out of our hands, out of our control,” he said before making the case that Trump is essentially being picked on by the Department of Justice.

“Trump is probably one of the most consequential leaders of our lifetime. He was outside the box. He didn’t play well with others—others being insiders,” he said.

“This is the payback. He is not one of the kids. He is not one of them. He is the outsider. So this is just payback and it’s going to elevate him even more. And,” Gutfeld complained, “it’s just not as fun as the other topics we were going to do.”

Instead, the Fox host was itching to discuss accusations that there is a man in a bear suit in a Chinese zoo.

Towards the end of the broadcast, Gutfeld said that it’s difficult for him to take the indictment seriously—even though it states that the conspiracies Trump perpetrated “targeted a bedrock function of the United States federal government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

“Any sensible American…should take what’s happening very seriously. It should anger them,” Gutfeld said, clearly taking the side of Trump supporters by making such a distinction. “But the actual charges you can’t take seriously. They are feelings masquerading as facts. They’re opinions trying to be passed off as crimes. It’s garbage dressed up with a legal thesaurus.”