With President Joe Biden’s anticipated executive order to forgive some student loans again in the news, on Thursday a displeased Greg Gutfeld promised a “real insurrection” if the president follows through with his campaign pledge.

Providing qualified borrowers with $10,000 of debt relief would be a “slap in the face” to those who have already paid off their loans, Gutfeld began, after The Five co-host Geraldo Rivera called Biden’s promise a “bribe” to young voters.

“You are getting American taxpayers to pay for a gift that benefits Democrats who don’t need it,” Gutfeld claimed, framing the issue as beneficial to those who are already well off. “This isn’t like welfare or unemployment or food stamps. It’s a gift that you or I pay that’s given to upper class white art history majors who can then spend that money they would’ve spent on the loan on holidays in the Hamptons.”

It has previously been reported that the White House is looking to exclude from loan forgiveness those who exceed a certain income threshold, with commonly floated numbers being $125,000 for individuals and $250,000 for families.

“So my solution is, if you want to forgive that stupid debt, take it from the colleges since they’ve tripled the tuition in the last 30 years and their education sucks. Do not take it with us. Because I swear to God, if you do, you will see a real insurrection,” Gutfeld threatened.

“You’re stealing money from people and giving it to people. This is redistribution, but it’s not even going to the poor,” Gutfeld continued. “He’s actually taking money from people to bribe people to vote for him! This is a moral wrong. This is the worst thing. It gets me so mad.”

The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro, who demanded that students just “get a job, pay your darn loan, and be quiet” when Biden extended the pause on federal loan repayments in April, unfortunately did not appear on Thursday’s broadcast to weigh in.