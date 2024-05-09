Donald Trump’s allies in the press are doing their best to spin Stormy Daniels’ testimony about her alleged sexual tryst with the former president as a MAGA win.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld had perhaps the boldest take in that regard, claiming Wednesday that the porn star’s shocking summary of her night with Trump should not be seen as embarrassing or damning—but as proof of his sexual prowess.

“Stormy claims that she blacked out in this tryst with Trump, but she wasn’t on any drugs or alcohol. You blacked out without drugs or alcohol. Some of us call that sleeping,” he said on The Five. “Now, it could be that she really blacked out after having sex with Trump, which is a compliment. Truly, he screwed the brains out of her—that makes him a sex god,” he said.

Mocking Democrats for what he described as trying to make Trump look bad, Gutfeld declared, “Everything that I’ve heard makes Trump more sympathetic, more likable.” (Perhaps he forgot about Daniels testifying that Trump had told her “You remind me of my daughter” while wooing her.)

Commenting on Daniels’ testimony that she felt an “imbalance of power” during her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, Gutfeld shot back that “if he was a mechanic, you wouldn’t have run up and slept with him,” suggesting, perhaps inadvertently, that not even he was buying Trump’s denials of an affair.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), appearing later Wednesday on Fox News’ Hannity, called Daniels’ testimony a “political smear job” but added that “there is no person on planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life.”