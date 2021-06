Critical race theory is the right’s latest scare tactic and Fox News is eating it up and spitting back out its scariest takes on it to their audience.

Where did this theory come from, what is it and why the hell are conservatives talking about it right now? Historian Kevin Kruse has answers for all of the above, but first, he says, let’s get one thing straight.

“If it’s being taught to your kids, your kids are in law school,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.