Fox News Host Goofily Complains About Her Show Playing ‘Massive Pinko’ Springsteen

Fox News host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery on Monday goofily complained as her show played a song by Bruce Springsteen—“a big commie,” she said—during its return from commercial break.

Fox News midday panel show Outnumbered bumped in with The Boss’ 1985 hit “Glory Days,” and the former MTV VJ could be seen reacting in lighthearted disgust. When guest co-host Bill Barr asked if she doesn’t like the song, Kennedy declared: “I don’t like Bruce Springsteen. I think he’s a big commie.”

She continued: “I like ‘Glory Days,’ I like ‘Born in the U.S.A.,’ la la la la la, but he turned into a massive pinko.”

Of course, Springsteen never “turned out” to have the left-wing politics so offensive to Kennedy: His politics were open from the start. He modeled himself after protest folk icon Woody Guthrie from the outset and the latter song she mentioned as liking has never not been a very famously leftist critique of American patriotism and the displacement of Vietnam War veterans.

Barr, too, jumped on the glib assessment of Springsteen, adding: “I agree.”