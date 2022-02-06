Dan Bongino Faceplants in Attempt to Own ‘Unhealthy’ Libs With Fake Graphic

Fox News host Dan Bongino aired an inaccurate graphic attempting to make the bogus correlation between “unhealthy” U.S. cities and those governed by Democratic policies.

During the Saturday evening “Unfiltered” segment casting liberals as “unhealthy,” Bongino presented a graphic reading, “Top Ten Most Unhealthy U.S. Cities.”

Yet, it turns out there was one big problem with Bongino’s thesis. The website Bongino’s team cited as the source for the graphic, WalletHub, clearly states in their research that the metropolitan cities referenced, including Seattle, Portland, OR, and Washington, D.C., among others, are the “healthiest places to live in the U.S.” The remarkably erroneous graphic also mistook Irvine, CA, for Irving, TX.

The network attempted clean-up late Saturday night by removing the graphic during a re-run of the program. (Bongino didn't return The Daily Beast’s Sunday morning request for comment.)

Following publication, a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the network intends to issue a correction on next weekend’s program. “On Saturday night’s episode of Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, a graphic was aired with inaccurate information on the unhealthiest cities in the country,” the Fox spokesperson said. “We regret the error which will be corrected on next week’s program.”