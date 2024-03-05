Fox News Host Has Some Advice for Trump After His Big SCOTUS Win

Donald Trump would be best served by showing “humility” after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in his favor Monday, Fox News host Trey Gowdy argued, citing the fact that the court still has yet to rule in a separate case concerning Trump’s claims of presidential immunity, which Gowdy believes he is likely to lose.

After news broke Monday morning that all nine justices voted unanimously to stop Colorado from banning the former president from its primary ballot under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Gowdy called in to Fox News to give his reaction, including some advice for the former president.

“I would encourage him to do something that he doesn’t often do, which is show humility, because there are other decisions that are coming that he may not agree with. I don’t think he’s going to win the presidential immunity case before the court,” Gowdy said on America Reports.

Last week, the Supreme Court finally decided to hear that case after Trump appealed a unanimous appeals court ruling that he can indeed be prosecuted. In the meantime, his criminal trial in Washington, D.C. over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election is on hold.

Gowdy went on to say that it’s “confusing” for people to hear Trump ”say ‘I love you’ after one ruling and ‘I hate you’ the next.”

“Show a little restraint when you win, and show a little restraint when you don’t win,” he suggested. “Argue the merits of it. This was not a close case. And anyone who listened to oral arguments knows that. But neither is the presidential immunity [one]. I don’t think that one is going to wind up being close either in the other direction.”

Gowdy explained he’s confident in that outcome because “we are a country where we fundamentally reject the notion that anyone is above the law.”

While arguing that case in the appeals court, Trump’s lawyers claimed that a prosecution would only work if Congress had first impeached and convicted him. During Trump’s impeachment proceedings following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, however, his counsel had said the opposite: that an impeachment and conviction was unnecessary because the criminal justice system could handle it.

Trump, speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago Monday, said the Supreme Court’s ruling was “well crafted,” and will even “go a long way toward bringing our country together.” The justices, he added, “worked long and they worked hard” on it.

Soon after, Trump reiterated his sweeping claims for immunity, and then stayed true to form by insisting his legal troubles are due to the actions of “rogue prosecutors” and “rogue judges that are out of control.”

“It’s a very unfair thing for me,” he claimed, “but serving perhaps as a sample to others of what should not be happening.”