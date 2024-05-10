Laura Ingraham Clutches Her Pearls After Trump Called ‘Orange Turd’ in Court

Fox News host Laura Ingraham didn’t seem to appreciate how CNN reported on Stormy Daniels’ testimony Thursday in Donald Trump’s criminal trial—especially an instance in which she revealed that a past tweet of hers describing an “orange turd” was, in fact, a reference to the indicted former president.

A week after taking umbrage at the rival network’s discussion of Michael Cohen calling his former boss “Von ShitzInPants,” and how that crass nickname had come up during the hush-money trial, Ingraham had a similar reaction during her opening monologue.

Calling the press “Biden boosters,” Ingraham claimed CNN commentators were “trying to rehabilitate” Daniels in order to help the prosecution’s case.

“You know they’re losing ground when their most gleeful moments have nothing to do with the case,” Ingraham argued, before playing a clip of CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel simply recounting a portion of that day’s testimony.

“She talked about the relationship between Donald Trump and his wife Melania and there was one quote here that I thought was great,” Gangel said. “She said there was really no one else that could put him in his place—she’s talking about Melania. He was my boss. She was definitely the one in charge.”

“Fascinating!” Ingraham exclaimed sarcastically. “This reminds us that the prosecution’s sole focus here is to use whatever happens at trial, however irrelevant—certainly irrelevant to the case itself—to in some way, I don’t know, wound, humiliate, deep-six Trump’s chances in November, although that point wasn’t at all really negative. Just kind of odd. Who cares?”

“But the corporate press usually plays right along,” Ingrham continued, before cutting to CNN’s Anderson Cooper describing how Daniels’ tweet was mentioned in court.

“They are actually arguing over who the ‘orange turd’ is that Stormy Daniels referenced in a tweet,” Cooper said. “She says, ‘I absolutely meant Mr. Trump. So Stormy Daniels has in fact clarified who she was talking about when she was talking about flushing an orange turd down the toilet.”

Ingraham wasn’t amused.

“Do you notice that Anderson Cooper really seemed to relish saying ‘orange turd’?” Ingraham said flatly. “How many times did he say it? Well, we didn’t have the drinking game going, but we might as well have.”