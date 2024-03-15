Fox News Hosts Fume Over Don Lemon Grilling ‘Genius’ Elon Musk

Several Fox News hosts derided former CNN star Don Lemon on Friday for having the “audacity” to grill Elon Musk in a recent interview—which prompted the Tesla CEO to cancel Lemon’s X show even before its first broadcast.

Fox Business anchor Cheryl Casone couldn’t believe that the former CNN host thought it was appropriate to ask one of the world’s richest men any tough questions.

“He just gave you a deal, and you’re going to attack him on his own platform?!” Casone exclaimed.

“Elon Musk is worth almost $200 billion. And that’s the interview you do with him. I mean, the guy’s a genius in business,” she added. “Don Lemon, not the smartest move.”

Earlier this week, Lemon announced that Musk had backed out of their agreement for the ex-CNN anchor to host an online program on X (formerly Twitter). Lemon claimed the mercurial billionaire’s abrupt decision was due to his anger over the questions that were asked in their sitdown, which was supposed to headline Lemon’s debut on X. (Lemon says he will instead air the entire interview Monday on YouTube.)

Lemon has suggested that it was his pressing Musk on his amplification of the “great replacement theory,” the lack of moderation of hate speech on X, and whether or not he has any responsibility for telling the truth that prompted Musk to kill the deal. Musk, on the other hand, claimed it was because Lemon was being controlled telepathically by ex-CNN president Jeff Zucker.

“His approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media’, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk tweeted.“Instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”

During Friday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Outnumbered, co-host Emily Compagno was extremely impressed the so-called “free speech absolutist” kicked Lemon to the curb for merely making him mad, calling it a “drop the mic” moment.

Fox News host and former Donald Trump flack Kayleigh McEnany also took some mocking swipes at her one-time CNN colleague.

“You really have the audacity to say do you have any responsibility to the truth? You’re Don Lemon. You helped perpetuate the Russia conspiracy theory along with your patriots over there, compatriots, I should say, at CNN,” she said.

She concluded: “I will say I’ve missed Don so much because, outside of [Fox News host Greg] Gutfeld, he had the greatest comedy show on television, though it was not intended to be comedy. I watched it, and I laughed all night long because it was that crazy. So come back somewhere, Don. I’ll watch!”