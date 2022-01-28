Fox News Is Literally Killing Its Viewers

While frustrated “Russian historian” turned Fox News windbag Sean Hannity has been taking potshots at The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast, who jokes “they love me on those Fox opinion shows,” the network has been doing everything it can to put its viewers at risk, up to Tucker Carlson giving spy novel writer Alex Berenson airtime to demand the vaccines get pulled for supposedly killing people.

“They are literally killing their viewers. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” says The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy. “It was really interesting to see actual correlations between Trump-voting counties and Fox News viewership and rates of death from COVID. It’s just amazing what they’re doing.”

“Fox News has one job, right?” says Molly. “Get Republicans in power, keep them in power. So it’s worth branching out into the idea that, like, Tucker Carlson is the kind of spiritual leader of the GOP these days.”

Speaking of Fox hosts, The New Abnormal producer Jesse Cannon notices that in the midst of Sarah Palin testing positive for COVID and then continuing to dine out in New York, Jesse Waters made sure to the former Alaska governor from her hotel room, even though they’re both in the city. Whatever the network says about COVID, its strict protocols for its own talent and building shows what its executives really think.

Plus, Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent talks about how Glenn Youngkin managed to convince Virginians that school board members trying to follow the law were “power-mad bureaucrats who are trampling on the rights of virtuous parents,” and Stanford professor Michael Rosenfeld, the author of The Rainbow After the Storm: Marriage Equality and Social Change in the U.S , explains how America went from 11 percent support for marriage equality in 1988 to about 70 percent now.

