Fox News Isn’t Even Trying to Hide That It Purged These Staffers

Earlier this year, when Fox News fired at least 16 digital editorial staffers, the network claimed it was a mere “restructuring” effort. But recent job listings posted by the network prove the layoffs were an “ideological purge” meant to keep remaining employees “in line” as the digital properties move further right, both current and impacted Fox News staffers told The Daily Beast this week.

The January sackings included senior staffers like politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who’d been tasked with defending the network’s accurate election night projection for Joe Biden to win Arizona—a projection which angered then-President Donald Trump and his allies and sent a substantial portion of MAGA viewers running over to rival outlet Newsmax.

A dozen current and former staffers told The Daily Beast that the layoffs were a “concerted effort to get rid of real journalists,” led by Fox’s new digital chief Porter Berry, a Sean Hannity acolyte who has quickly remade the network’s digital properties more in the image of its conservative, culture war-heavy opinion programming.