Jesse Watters Somehow Tries to Make Trump Indictment About Biden

Jesse Watters was in the middle of his primetime Fox News show when news broke of Donald Trump’s second indictment in two months—this one over the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office—and he wasted very little time making the news, somehow, about President Joe Biden.

During Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters began by reading the first in a series of Truth Social posts from Trump saying that he had been indicted—the first such instance of a former president facing federal criminal charges.

The new case comes in addition to the 34 felony counts of falsifying business records he is already facing in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney.

In his post, Trump naturally brought up the documents investigation into Biden. Watters then kept that theme going while discussing the news with network contributor Charlie Hurt.

“So Charlie, we were hearing rumors that this was going to happen,” he said. “The former president calls it ‘the boxes hoax.’ What does this tell you on the same day we are learning that the Bidens took $10 million in bribes, supposedly, from Ukraine?”

Watters is referring to a series of unverified allegations the House Oversight Committee has leveled in a report, which claims that some members of the Biden family and their associates received that amount from foreign entities. The allegations were released in May, and it was not immediately clear what news from Thursday Watters was referring to.

Nevertheless, Hurt replied that the indictment of Trump is “no coincidence”—implying without evidence that the charges against Trump and the Biden investigation are in some way related.

Watters would go on to say of Biden, “It is pretty aggressive to go after your political opponent on something you’re probably five times more guilty of.”