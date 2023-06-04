Fox News Host: Why Try to Save Earth When Afterlife Is Real?

The quest to make the earth a better and more habitable place isn’t just a political fight. For one Fox News host, it’s also sacrilegious.

The hosts of Fox & Friends Sunday were discussing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s pledge to be guided by faith if he wins in 2024, noting how religion is often referenced more by Republicans than Democrats. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy took that a step further, saying liberals only see Earth as the endgame while conservatives look beyond.

“For them, where we live right now, this place, Earth is it,” she said. “So everything’s on the line here for them. They think, as you said, they can perfect this Earth. Those of us who have faith don’t believe that, and we believe how we act here determines where we go after. And so we got to behave.”

Campos-Duffy also argued that conservatives tried to live “within those moral limits,” a lifestyle she purported liberals don’t abide by. “The ends justify the means is sort of the rules for radicals,” she said. “That’s not how Christians act.”

The virtue-signaling did not end there. The hosts discussed how religious movements were fundamental to the country and that human beings were naturally geared toward religion, offering Campos-Duffy the opportunity to equate Christianity and Islam with... climate, invoking language used by Ramaswamy and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“We’re made for religion,” she said. “So if you don’t have a faith, whether it’s Hindu, Islam, Christianity, you’re going to create one. And it could be climate, or it could be yourself.”

Climate change action has been advocated for by hosts of governmental bodies to subdue the effects of rising earth temperatures that are often caused by man-made production. Prayer is not usually invoked in those settings.